For members of Generation Z, most of us can share with you when our first interaction with anime was. Maybe it was playing one of the many Pokémon games that we grew up with. Or maybe it was watching an episode of Pokémon or Dragonball Z. The reality is that Gen Z has grown up with constant access to animation and anime across all the media platforms and technology that we utilize. From our Nintendo DSi to our TVs, anime was readily available for us to consume.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO