A sense of relief. After Bravo cut ties with three housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter was a bit on edge about her future on the show. “I think it always crosses your mind, you know?” Gina, 37, told Us Weekly about her thoughts whether she would be asked back to the series on the Tuesday, December 14, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I mean you’re probably gonna get fired if you don’t think it’s a possibility, but I’m just happy to be here. Like, I just enjoy it. I like the journey and I like how it challenges me.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO