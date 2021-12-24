ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lessons Learned From Driving Around The UK Coastline In An Audi e-tron

By Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai
CleanTechnica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad trips are the highlight of the year for a lot of families. As the transition to electric vehicles gains momentum, many people wonder how easy is it to do their normal road trips in the age of electric vehicles. Of course, there are now a lot more EV models to...

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
New Audi Q8 e-tron confirmed for launch in 2026

Audi will add a range-topping all-electric SUV to its line-up in 2026 with a new Q8 e-tron model that will replace the existing e-tron off-roader in the brand’s line-up. The new Audi Q8 e-tron will likely be based on the same PPE platform that will underpin the soon-to-be unveiled Q6 e-tron; PPE is being jointly developed by Audi and Porsche and will further develop the brand’s electric technology in the premium segment, building on Audi’s development of the e-tron GT, which shares its J1 platform with the Porsche Taycan.
Audi E-Tron GT Recalled For Possible Leaky Air Suspension

Audi is recalling exactly ten E-Tron GTs in order to fix a fault that is only present in this small number of vehicles built between September 14 - 17. All of them were sold in the United States, which is why this recall doesn’t affect any other geographical region, not even Canada or Europe.
19% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored a record 413,000 registrations in November, up 106% year over year (YoY). This pulls the year-to-date (YTD) tally to over to 2.7 million units, and with December set to be another record month (half a million units?), we should have over 3 million registrations by the end of the year … almost three times as many as the 2020 result!
Vital lessons we can learn from crypto heists

This article was contributed by Kay Khemani, managing director of Spectre.ai. When you look around the public sphere — billboards, buses, subway stations, and your very smartphones — it’s clear from the barrage of cryptocurrency advertisements that the industry has officially gone mainstream. In fact, since 2019, global crypto adoption has skyrocketed 2300%, up 881% in the last year alone.
Flying cars and sunblock for roads: The best climate solutions of the year

The best way to tackle the worsening climate crisis is to slash emissions of greenhouse gases, which are largely released by burning fossil fuels. At the same time, allowing the natural world to recover from spiralling levels of degradation caused by human activity will draw down and store carbon, while also boosting biodiversity, helping to protect the planet.Getting on with this two-pronged approach ought to be our species’ number one priority. But while governments and businesses debate how they go about doing this, there have also been many useful developments in science, technology and in government policy that can support...
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe - Fast, Powerful and Ease of Driving

In BMW's performance department the M3 is fast and refined, the M5 is fiery, the M8 is aggressive and stylish, the M4, which Torque News is reviewing this week, is the one that impressed us with its technological advancement. We have been driving the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe and we think the technology in the car is what stands out the most.
First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
