The Litecoin price is caught between the bull and the bear as the price of the cryptocurrency fluctuates sideways above the moving averages. At the moment, LTC/USD is currently defending the support level of $160 as the price hovers around $162. Though, the Litecoin price remains above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, with the Relative Strength Index (14) indicating a sideways movement. For the time being, the market price is moving within the channel and the technical indicator may be issuing some bearish signals.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO