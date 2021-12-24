Arizona reports 3,808 new COVID-19 cases, another 72 deaths

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO