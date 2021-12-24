ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 3,808 new COVID-19 cases, another 72 deaths

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona health officials are reporting 3,808 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 additional deaths. The state coronavirus dashboard’s latest figures released Friday bring the...

Pima County jury awards $2.6 million to family in wrongful death case

A jury has awarded $2.6 million to the family of a 74-year-old grandmother who died of lung failure after being treated by a Tucson doctor for a severe ulcer in her intestine. Following a five-day trial in Pima County Superior Court, jurors took less than two hours to unanimously find Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the wrongful death of Hansaben Patel, who was under his care for several days at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2016. The hospital was not faulted.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 in Arizona

Medical experts say it’s critical for anyone over age 5 to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to avoid infection. Anyone over 18 should also get a booster shot to improve immunity against the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus. Boosters are recommended two months after an initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the initial doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
ARIZONA STATE
Seven Arizona hospitals request federal help with covid-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- Arizona hospitals have submitted requests to the federal government requesting extra assistance due to the covid-19 pandemic. Canyon Vista hospital in Sierra Vista says they need extra staff to help deal with the rising number of covid cases across the state. According to the...
ARIZONA STATE
Gov. Ducey order says state, county, city or town can’t mandate COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday that says the state, counties, cities or towns can’t mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. The nine-page order mostly deals with enhanced surveillance and monitoring to limit the spread of the virus but includes the provision, which came on the same day Banner Health — the state’s largest private employer — said it is running out of beds to care for patients and may need to start choosing who can receive care if hospitalization trends continue.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Covid
As omicron variant arrives in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey is sticking with his old playbook

The feds are sending in military members to support Arizona’s already overwhelmed hospitals, and Pima County brought back a mask mandate. Meanwhile, some Arizonans are considering scrapping holiday travel or scrambling to find scarce at-home tests for the coronavirus, all in the face of what public health officials predict will be another enormous surge in COVID-19 early next year tied to the omicron variant.
ARIZONA STATE
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Once again during this grueling two years of COVID, the rules are changing again thanks to the new variant omicron. “Make sure you’re vaccinated and “wearing a mask,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, the Public Health Director at the University of Arizona. “Upgrading that mask to KN-95 or higher.”
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Pima County reinstates mask requirement

A sign outside of the University of Arizona bookstore reminds visitors that masks are required to enter. Pima County Supervisors on Tuesday narrowly approved a renewed masking requirement for indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. The mandate goes into effect immediately and runs through the end of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 3,110 new cases and 37 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 3,110 additional COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:. 1158 new cases in Bernalillo County. 2 new cases in Catron County. 94 new cases in Chaves County. 10...
LAS CRUCES, NM
COVID-19 update: For second day in a row, Florida sets record for most new cases of the pandemic

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued over the Christmas holiday as the state reported 32,850 new cases Saturday, breaking the record for daily cases set just one day before, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The 7-day average for new cases is 21,125 as of Saturday, passing 20,000 for the first time since the peak of the summer surge caused by the delta ...
FLORIDA STATE
Feds sending medical team to aid with COVID-19 in Arizona

The federal government is sending medical personnel to Arizona to help with its COVID-19 surge. The White House announced Tuesday that Arizona is among a handful of states expected to receive additional resources this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is deploying ambulances to take patients from full hospitals to...
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
FLORIDA STATE

