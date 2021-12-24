ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

By Maddie Biertempfel
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epvka_0dVTFdM800

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KX News ) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas.

“MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said.

Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with ministries throughout the country and the state.

Just two days ago, they got a call from a ministry in Kentucky with an abundance of toys.

Track Santa’s journey on the NORAD map

“He’s got a warehouse the size of a football field that’s receiving all of the products for disaster relief, but they had a superabundance of toys and so they offered if we would take some, so we helped deliver them to tribes throughout the state,” Hall said.

Ken says within days, they connected with tribal leaders and got volunteers to send the toys to tribes.

“It’s an amazing story, the timing couldn’t be any perfect when people come together for a good cause these kinds of things happen,” Ken said.

Keith GoodIron is a bus driver for the Standing Rock Head Start Program. He drove the bus the Bismarck to be filled with gifts.

“It means a lot to our community in general. Because of the COVID issues nationwide, you know. The hard times that our families are having on the reservation. It’s a really big thanks to everybody that participated, that did give and caring for the people,” GoodIron said.

Cara says the toys are a blessing, even if they are a little last minute.

“God is in the business of miracles and these are the miracles we hear about at Christmas. We didn’t know this was going to happen. Dec. 21 my husband got a text message. It’s Dec. 23 and now thousands and thousands of toys are being delivered at no cost to us, just a little bit of time,” Cara said.

AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

This was the first year Kingdom Business Fellowship helped coordinate a toy drive, but in the past, they’ve organized several clothing drives for the area.

In addition to the tribes, toys will also go to Blessed Builders, New Life Church, Healing Rooms and the Welcome House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
newsdakota.com

Free North Dakota Ice Fishing Weekend Set

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend is Dec. 25-26. Resident anglers may fish that weekend without a license. All other winter fishing regulations apply. Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov....
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

North Dakota COVID-19 update

The omicron variant has not been detected yet in the state, but health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on things. Across North Dakota, there are 2,236 active cases of the coronavirus and those with the Upper Missouri Health District said increases in both vaccinations and cases have been occurring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFYR-TV

North Dakota musicians perform for millions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of North Dakotans played their music for millions of people in the United Kingdom this week. Joe Berger of Mandan and Mat Charley of Minot make up two-thirds of Raynes, a musical group that competed on Simon Cowell’s new show airing in the U.K.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Is it Illegal to Tip Your Mail Person in North Dakota?

'Tis the season of giving, and it is kind of typical for customer service industries to see an influx of tips. It is the time of year where some people have the overwhelming urge to be big tippers. There was even a recent story in North Dakota where a young server in West Fargo received a $700 tip! While tipping is legal and expected in some customer service industries, it is actually illegal and a fireable offense in North Dakota.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Volunteers#Christmas#Kx News#Mha Nation#Covid
Bismarck Tribune

Snow in North Dakota possible on Christmas

If you’ve been dreaming of a white and snowy Christmas this year, you might be in luck. There’s a chance of snow throughout North Dakota beginning Friday on Christmas Eve through next Tuesday, said Meteorologist Brandon Gale with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. The greatest chance is on Sunday.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Omicron variant confirmed in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state. Two cases were confirmed in Ward County, one in Burleigh County and one in Cass County. All four cases were identified in individuals under the age of 50. Two cases had traveled together to another state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Omicron Has Arrived In North Dakota: Time To Panic?

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant omicron has finally arrived in North Dakota. Four cases have been identified in the state. Two in Ward county, one in Burleigh, and one in Cass county. All of the individuals identified are under the age of 50 years old. Three of them were fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What It Costs To Retire in North Dakota

A 2019 report from the Federal Reserve found that nearly one in every four American adults have no retirement savings. During the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that share has likely grown. Despite stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, millions of Americans have reduced retirement account contributions or stopped them entirely — […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
newsdakota.com

$46.5 Million Approved for Rural Infrastructure in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that they’ve awarded three loans totaling $46.5 million for infrastructure improvements in North Dakota. The grant announcement was part of a $5.18 billion rural infrastructure announcement by the USDA. Loan recipients include:. -$23,000,000 to Northern Plains...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Lowest Divorce Rate In The U.S.

North Dakota has the lowest divorce rates in the country, the latest US Census Bureau data reveals. The Peace Garden State boasts 4.7 divorces for every 1,000 women aged 15 and above. In comparison, the national rate stands at 7.7, while South Dakota has the second-highest divorce rate at 12.1 — just falling behind Arkansas’ rate of 13. Although marriage and divorce rates between 2008-2018 in the US both declined, divorce rates have fallen faster. In 2018, 16.6 per 1,000 U. women were married, down from 17.9 in 2008.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Wreaths Memorial Returns to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sheri Haugen-Hoffart remembers thinking how sad it would be that some headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery wouldn’t receive a wreath at Christmastime. In her car years ago, listening to a radio broadcast about Wreaths Across America, she was determined to get involved.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Tribune

Doug Leier: Bighorns are a North Dakota success story

North Dakota’s fish and wildlife diversity is impressive. From paddlefish and pallid sturgeon in the Missouri River to trophy catfish and lake sturgeon in the Red River. We’re home to mountain lions, moose and elk. Otters, fishers, bobcats and pine martens. While few outside of the state would...
ANIMALS
KX News

Three North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Republican North Dakota lawmakers representing the southwestern part of the state have announced their reelection campaigns. The Bismarck Tribune reports Reps. Jim Schmidt of Huff; Karen Rohr of Mandan; and Sen. David Schaible of Mott will all run for a fourth time to return to the Capitol. The three lawmakers […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky for tornado relief, including three from Eastern North Dakota

Twenty American Red Cross volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas Regions are heading to Kentucky to help with tornado relief. Three volunteers reside in Eastern North Dakota, according to Carrie Carlson-Guest, the Red Cross regional communications officer. These Red Cross volunteers, among hundreds of others, will work to assess damage, help people cope, replace prescription […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Williston Daily Herald

North Dakota gets $875K for conservation compliance

The Natural Resource Conservation Service is awarding $875,000 to North Dakota Agricultural Mitigation, which is a partnership between six North Dakota commodity groups to help cover the costs of establishing wetland banks to meet federal conservation requirements. Sen. John Hoeven was instrumental in the grant award. As a member of...
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

342
Followers
318
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy