LeBron James On Kevin Durant's Impressive Comeback After Achilles Injury: "There Was Never Any Doubt From Myself Or Anybody Else In This League... That He Would Come Back To Full Strength."
Ever since he came back from a serious injury last season, Kevin Durant has played the best basketball of his career, becoming the leader the Brooklyn Nets need to aspire to the NBA championship. Even though he was inches away from taking his team to the Eastern Conference finals...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0