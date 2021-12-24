ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Ottawa Co. Sheriff’s front office closed Dec. 24 due to Covid

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Arko0_0dVTFMXt00
KOAM Image/Post from Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Due to the coronavirus, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office closes its front office today.

Due to COVID the front office will be closed today. It should reopen on Monday the 27th.

The lobby will remain open until 2 pm today so visitation may continue and family members can place money on accounts.

If you are a bondsman or attorney and needing to speak with a client, please contact the office at 918 542 2806 and push the ext. for the jail.

If you are a citizen and needing a deputy, please call 918 542 5585 (central dispatch).

Thank you

And sorry for any trouble this may put you in

Merry Christmas to all from the Ottawa County Sheriff Office

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (12/24/21)

LAMAR, Mo. – A months-long investigation leads to the arrest of three people for drug distribution in Barton County, Missouri. They are Allen Foulk, Holly Foulk, and David Elliot all from Lamar. The Foulks are charged with delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Elliot is charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The sheriff’s office says the three people were distributing meth out of a house on Lexington street in Lamar.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
County
Ottawa County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ottawa Co#Sheriff#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Witness leads police to body, Neosho man charged

NEOSHO, Mo. – Prosecutors charge a Neosho man for murdering another in early November. The Newton County Prosecutor’s Office filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 29-year-old Cameron Stotts. They say he shot Alexis Guajardo Perez three times killing him. A witness led police to the...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Inmate escapes from Ottawa County Jail

MIAMI, Okla. – According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:00am Saturday, Charles “Chuck” Craig Chance escaped from the Ottawa County Jail. Chance was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants. He’s described as a white male, approximately 5′ 10″, around 200lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes.
MIAMI, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas Highway Patrol seeks help locating hit and run suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – PRESS RELEASE:. The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a vehicle that left the scene of a collision on Friday, December 3, 2021. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 1821 West Quincy Street in Crawford County, Kansas. This crash involved the vehicle that left the scene and a pedestrian.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora woman dies after a vehicle hits her while crossing the street. The incident happened on Wednesday, December 8, but authorities released information today. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, it happened on Church Street just west of Elliot Avenue. Police, Aurora Fire...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage man killed in crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Carthage man is dead following a crash yesterday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 Tuesday on Missouri 59 about one mile south of Diamond. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Robert Lowry of Carthage was driving a car when he went off the road, hit a culvert, and overturned. Lowry was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where he later died from his injuries.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man charged with kidnapping

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin man allegedly kidnaps another adult, holding him at gunpoint. On December 4, 2021, Joplin police officers responded to the area of 8th and Sergeant Avenue. There was a report of unknown trouble, according to the Joplin Police Department. Police heard a suspect driving a Honda...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
386
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy