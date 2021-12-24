Ottawa Co. Sheriff’s front office closed Dec. 24 due to Covid

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Due to the coronavirus, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office closes its front office today.

Due to COVID the front office will be closed today. It should reopen on Monday the 27th.

The lobby will remain open until 2 pm today so visitation may continue and family members can place money on accounts.

If you are a bondsman or attorney and needing to speak with a client, please contact the office at 918 542 2806 and push the ext. for the jail.

If you are a citizen and needing a deputy, please call 918 542 5585 (central dispatch).

Thank you

And sorry for any trouble this may put you in

Merry Christmas to all from the Ottawa County Sheriff Office