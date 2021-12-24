2 San Francisco restaurants require proof of booster for indoor dining

Amid spiking case rates due to the omicron variant, two San Francisco restaurants are implementing a proof of COVID-19 booster policy for indoor dining.

Zuni Café on Market St. and Cassava in Outer Richmond may be two of the first restaurants in the country to require that customers have received a booster shot before entering their doors.

"Cassava will be requiring all indoor dining guests to have received a booster vaccine due to the rise of the Omicron variant and rising case numbers," Cassava officials said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Every single member of our staff has already received the booster shot."

Zuni was quick to follow Cassava's lead, stating "all guests dining indoors at Zuni Café will need to provide proof of COVID-19 booster, given they are eligible as defined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health."

Cassava's requirement went into effect Wednesday and Zuni Café's will be implemented on Dec. 29. Zuni clarified that customers who are ineligible for the booster shot, or who are four years old or younger, are welcome to dine indoors with their party.

"We feel blessed to live and work in San Francisco with high rates of vaccine acceptance and mask wearing where we can enjoy this safer environment," Cassava said.

As the omicron variant surges, many restaurants in the Bay Area have been forced to close. After New Year's Day, Cassava plans to join those restaurants, closing its doors for a week or more.