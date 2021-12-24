Candace Cameron Bure, Jessica Lowndes & More Hallmark Hotties Reveal Their Top Fitness Secrets

Anyone who watches the Hallmark Channel will know that the network has been deep in Countdown to Christmas territory since late October, with several new holiday movies yet to debut through the end of this month. One of the channel’s leading stars, Candace Cameron Bure, saw her most recent Christmas film for Hallmark release near the end of November. But, that doesn’t mean that she has nothing left to toast to when it comes to her work there, as Cameron Bure and her Aurora Teagarden co-stars just celebrated wrapping their latest movie.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO