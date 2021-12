Ohio hunters harvested 70,413 deer during the 2021 deer gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 65,280 deer during the same week-long period, which marks an 8% increase in 2021. Deer gun season was open again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19. Although the harvest total will climb after this past weekend, I don’t expect it to be a significant increase because the weather on Saturday was horrible with lots of rain.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO