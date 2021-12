Which Buffalo Bills should have been selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl but were snubbed?. The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for this season on Wednesday night and the Buffalo Bills surprisingly had fewer players than most expected. In fact, the Bills had only two players named to this year’s Pro Bowl, which was down from five the prior year. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl meanwhile left tackle Dion Dawkins, made the roster for the first time in his career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO