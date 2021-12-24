Florida Gators Hire William Peagler as Tight Ends Coach

The Florida Gators have named William Peagler as their new tight ends coach, the program announced on Friday. Peagler joins Billy Napier's initial coaching staff after being named the team's new head coach in late November.

Peagler last coached for Michigan State from 2020-21 under Mel Tucker, serving as the Spartans' running backs coach. Peagler is credited with coaching Kenneth Walker III to 1,646-yard, 18-touchdown season in 2021 as well as 13 touchdowns in 2020. Walker has since declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to be one of if not the first running back selected this offseason.

Across his two-year stint at Michigan State, Peagler played a part in the commitments of consensus four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and athlete Dillon Tatum and a handful of other prospects.

Peagler previously worked alongside Napier at Louisiana in 2018, serving as the Ragin Cajuns' director of player personnel and quality control coordinator. He was also a director of offensive quality control at Colorado in 2019, a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016, and an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the high school level previously.

Peagler will join the Gators in Gainesville, Fla. following Michigan State's Peach Bowl matchup with Pittsburgh on December 30. Peagler is set to replace former tight ends coach Tim Brewster, who was credited with the development of 2020 unanimous All-American tight end and No. 4 overall draft pick Kyle Pitts.

