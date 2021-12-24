ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gators Hire William Peagler as Tight Ends Coach

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntUYH_0dVTEXyR00

The Florida Gators have named William Peagler as their new tight ends coach, the program announced on Friday. Peagler joins Billy Napier's initial coaching staff after being named the team's new head coach in late November.

Peagler last coached for Michigan State from 2020-21 under Mel Tucker, serving as the Spartans' running backs coach. Peagler is credited with coaching Kenneth Walker III to 1,646-yard, 18-touchdown season in 2021 as well as 13 touchdowns in 2020. Walker has since declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to be one of if not the first running back selected this offseason.

Across his two-year stint at Michigan State, Peagler played a part in the commitments of consensus four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and athlete Dillon Tatum and a handful of other prospects.

Peagler previously worked alongside Napier at Louisiana in 2018, serving as the Ragin Cajuns' director of player personnel and quality control coordinator. He was also a director of offensive quality control at Colorado in 2019, a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016, and an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the high school level previously.

Peagler will join the Gators in Gainesville, Fla. following Michigan State's Peach Bowl matchup with Pittsburgh on December 30. Peagler is set to replace former tight ends coach Tim Brewster, who was credited with the development of 2020 unanimous All-American tight end and No. 4 overall draft pick Kyle Pitts.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Colorado State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Tim Brewster
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
AOL Corp

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time. Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to...
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#The Florida Gators#Spartans#Ragin Cajuns#All American#Allgators
WTVC

Georgia high school football star dies from anesthesia complications

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia community is mourning the shocking death of a high school senior quarterback. Robbie Roper was a student at Roswell High School, just 30 minutes north of Atlanta. On Wednesday his teammates and coaches gathered to remember roper. Roper's head football coach said he was a...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans react to UCF’s upset win over Florida

A historically down year for the Sunshine State’s Big 3 had a fitting ending with UCF claiming a state championship after a 29-17 win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Gus Malzahn’s squad defeated a UF team that beat Florida State to end the 2021 regular season. FSU, which missed a bowl game, beat Miami in its regular-season rivalry clash. So not many will argue with Central Florida’s claim of state champs.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
708
Followers
920
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy