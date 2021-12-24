ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

100 Fremont homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned early on Christmas Eve and leaked gasoline, authorities said.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The crash occurred in the East Bay region about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oakland.

FOX40

300 customers without power in Lake Tahoe region

The Latest – Friday, Dec. 24 9:45 p.m. As of 5 p.m., about 300 customers remain without power. Liberty Utilities said most customers are expected to have power back sometime Friday evening. Anyone who hasn’t received an update on their power should call 1-844-245-6868 or click here. Original story below: LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

‘Total loss’: Large home destroyed in Garden Highway fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A large, single-family home along Garden Highway in Sacramento is a “total loss” after a fire Thursday. The Sacramento Fire Department first reported the fire on Twitter around 3:47 a.m. The fire happened at a home near 2300 Garden Highway, approximately half a mile northwest of Interstate 80. Buildings on both […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 dead in submerged car as California storm worries spread

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday urged residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities to voluntarily leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Twain Harte Lake Dam deemed safe after cracks appear

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Homeowners in a portion of Tuolumne County can breathe a little easier Thursday night after officials determined a nearby dam was safe despite cracks in it.  Officials said an inspection of the dam found it was “structurally sound and clear for continued use.”  A report of a large “explosion noise” […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Sacramento residents rush to get tested for COVID ahead of Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – ‘Twas the day before Christmas and as far as you look, people were gathered hoping for a negative test result. The line at St. John’s Church, a community COVID-19 testing site in Sacramento County, had at times hundreds waiting to be tested. Though, just three minutes away, another community testing site […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

California prosecutors warn of surge in deadly DUI crashes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in seven California counties warned Wednesday that they are seeing a rapid rise in deadly DUI crashes just as people begin socializing for the holidays and planning New Year’s Eve outings. Traffic fatalities jumped 15% statewide, comparing the most recent statistics for October to a year ago, though not all […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
FOX40

3-vehicle crash on I-5 in Woodland kills 1 person, injures 5

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead, and many others, including young children, are injured after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland Wednesday night.  The California Highway Patrol said the series of collisions started when a big rig stalled a few miles ahead near the Highway 113 offramp. Traffic slowed down in […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. An atmospheric river — a sky-born plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — was fueling the weather, […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
