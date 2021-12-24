ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

By Fareeha Rehman
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ARWU_0dVTE8El00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions!

If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering.

By 9:15 p.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 6 billion presents.

How does NORAD track Santa?

NORAD says it all starts with a radar system called the North Warning System. The powerful radar system uses dozens of installations across Canada’s North and Alaska to look for signs of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season.

Dry break expected Friday, but Christmas weekend to remain mostly cool, wet

NORAD also uses a number of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. That’s a fancy way of saying the satellite always stays over the same spot on Earth.

“The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America,” NORAD said.

According to NORAD. the satellites have infrared sensors, so they can see the heat that Rudolph’s nose gives off, just like the heat released when a rocket is launched.

The Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA contributed to this report.

