McDonalds employees say Stefon Diggs left them all very generous gifts

The Bills' wide receiver corps has recently been in the headlines for reasons that Buffalo fans can't be too happy about. On Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that both Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are unvaccinated and have been placed on the COVID list, keeping them sidelined for at least Week 16's big matchup with the Patriots.

Fortunately, the holiday season had some more heartwarming news from elsewhere in the team's wide receiver corps. Social media was abuzz on Friday after Bills writer Nate Mendelson shared a social media post of McDonalds employees who had a memorable interaction with Stefon Diggs.

According to the employee's post , Diggs came to the McDonalds that they were working at and gifted $200 to everyone who was on a shift.

The generous gesture fully captures the holiday spirit as well as Diggs' knack for philanthropic acts in the community. It also captures that, like former wideout Chad Johnson noted and Diggs confirmed, the Bills star doesn't stray from his roots.

If that doesn't warm your heart, perhaps like a nice 10-piece McNuggets, I don't know what will.

If the Bills want to take down their division rival this Sunday, they'll need Diggs to focus not on giving but on receiving. With Beasley and Davis out, and Emmanuel Sanders questionable but on track to play, Diggs will be a major focal point for the team's offense to run through.

Diggs isn't quite having the same phenomenal campaign as his 2020 season, but he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season in Week 15's win over the Panthers. In Week 13's unforgettable matchup with New England in atrocious weather conditions, Diggs led all receivers with four catches for 51 yards.

