McDonalds employees say Stefon Diggs left them all very generous gifts

By Jordan Cohn
 1 day ago

The Bills' wide receiver corps has recently been in the headlines for reasons that Buffalo fans can't be too happy about. On Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that both Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are unvaccinated and have been placed on the COVID list, keeping them sidelined for at least Week 16's big matchup with the Patriots.

Fortunately, the holiday season had some more heartwarming news from elsewhere in the team's wide receiver corps. Social media was abuzz on Friday after Bills writer Nate Mendelson shared a social media post of McDonalds employees who had a memorable interaction with Stefon Diggs.

According to the employee's post , Diggs came to the McDonalds that they were working at and gifted $200 to everyone who was on a shift.

The generous gesture fully captures the holiday spirit as well as Diggs' knack for philanthropic acts in the community. It also captures that, like former wideout Chad Johnson noted and Diggs confirmed, the Bills star doesn't stray from his roots.

If that doesn't warm your heart, perhaps like a nice 10-piece McNuggets, I don't know what will.

If the Bills want to take down their division rival this Sunday, they'll need Diggs to focus not on giving but on receiving. With Beasley and Davis out, and Emmanuel Sanders questionable but on track to play, Diggs will be a major focal point for the team's offense to run through.

Diggs isn't quite having the same phenomenal campaign as his 2020 season, but he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season in Week 15's win over the Panthers. In Week 13's unforgettable matchup with New England in atrocious weather conditions, Diggs led all receivers with four catches for 51 yards.

the buffalo bills

Stefon Diggs reflects on joining his brother Trevon Diggs in the 2022 Pro Bowl

On Wednesday it was announced that Stefon Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl which marked his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Diggs became the first Bills wide receiver to earn consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl since Andre Reed (1988-94). Diggs was honored to be on the Pro Bowl...
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs Tips Local McDonald’s Workers $200 Each

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life. Especially during the Christmas season where you never know what other folks might be going through. It is imperative to be kind, especially during this time, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did just that. Yes, the All-Pro wideout tipped local McDonald’s workers $200 each this Christmas season.
Diggs on Bills Pro Bowl snubs: 'I'm giving them all the love'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people were surprised with the results of the NFL's Pro Bowl selections this year. The Bills had two players make it: wide receiver Stefon Diggs and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. The biggest shock was the snub of Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, and arguably Micah Hyde as well.
Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
