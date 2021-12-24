ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump has a message for his base: COVID-19 vaccinations work

By Nicole Goodkind
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Epmr_0dVTDW3V00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Former President Donald Trump, who previously suggested to Americans that they inject themselves with bleach to treat COVID-19, has seemingly reversed course and become a public advocate for vaccinations this week.

In an interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens released on Tuesday, the former president said "the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get [COVID], it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine." When Owens pushed him on whether the vaccine was effective, he responded, "The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take their vaccine. But it's still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you are protected."

Trump has turned down many opportunities to extoll upon the virtues of vaccines in the past, and this summer said he would not be getting his booster shot. In July, he released a statement politicizing the vaccine and seeding doubt in its efficacy. "People are refusing to take the vaccine because they don't trust his administration,” he wrote. “They don't trust the election results, and they certainly don't trust the fake news, which is refusing to tell the truth."

But Trump appears to have changed his tune this week. During a live stage show with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly this week, the president said he had received his booster shot, then admonished the members of the audience for booing him.

The sudden about-face arrives as the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus tears across the United States coinciding with an increase in holiday season travel and indoor gatherings. It also came as President Joe Biden took credit for the increase in vaccination rates amongst Americans this year.

Never miss a story about COVID-19 vaccines

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“Since I took office, nearly six million jobs have been created, over 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and unemployment claims are the lowest on average since 1969,” the president tweeted.

Trump appeared upset on Tuesday with Biden receiving credit for the vaccination rate. "I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months," he told Owens.

Trump, in fact, did not come up with a vaccine, but his administration did establish a public–private partnership known as Operation Warp Speed to push vaccine creation forward on an accelerated timeline. (However, Pfizer— which saw its COVID-19 vaccine win both emergency and full FDA approval first—did not accept federal funding to produce its vaccine.)

Regardless of his motivations, advocates are hoping that Trump’s words encourage his supporters to get vaccinated. A September study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 52.8% of people in counties that voted for Biden were fully vaccinated, compared to 39.9% of Trump-won counties, a 12.9 percentage point difference.

Comments / 32

Easy Times
20h ago

Trump is obviously trying to rehab his criminal public image. It’s not possible. It’s obviously a pathetic act of desperation in the face of investigation.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Fortune

Biden extends freeze on student loan payments through May 1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will...
POTUS
Fortune

How to watch NFL games on Christmas Day live online for free—and without cable

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Before last year, the NFL was a rarity on Christmas Day. But the success of the 2020 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (when New Orleans showed no seasonal kindness to Minnesota) has emboldened the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#The Daily Wire#Covid#Fox News#Omicron
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
POTUS
Fortune

Fortune

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy