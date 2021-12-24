Celebrate the holidays

The morning of the last day of school before winter break, I realized the gift card I had intended on gifting my son’s homeroom teacher was an actual gift card that needed to be mailed and not the e-gift card I had expected to have delivered to her inbox. As my son wrote the card (we use a box of notecards sold at Target recommended by a friend that are always great in a pinch) I put one of the emergency small Whitman’s samplers I buy at QFC by the door for the neighbors who bring us fudge and jam each year, along with something we had intended on gifting her earlier in the year. I used a plain brown gift-style bag, adorned with some holiday stickers. Fun fact: The bags that Edmonds Thai restaurant Noodle Hut uses for takeout can, in fact, double as a holiday bag if they don’t get stained when removing the food — I fully suggest their crispy fried green beans.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO