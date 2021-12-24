Celebrate the holidays

See the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in a whole new light. The gardens decorated with thousands of lights makes the perfect family holiday outing. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Hallmarks of this event include breathtaking lights throughout our entire gardens, roast s’mores...
The earlier sunset and longer nights during the winter do come with a bright side - pun intended - as people fill the holidays with festive light displays. Some of the lights bringing cheer to this holiday season are elaborate enough to warrant a special trip or two. And so we’ve found another round-up of places where you can go to check them out, ranging from professional displays to passionate amateurs setting up shop in their own backyards.
Each season, the celebration of Christmas has religious leaders and conservatives publicly complaining about the commercialization of the holiday and the growing lack of Christian sentiment. Many people seem to believe that there was once a way to celebrate the birth of Christ in a more spiritual way. Such perceptions...
Christina Haack and Josh Hall are having a very merry Christmas with the family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her fiancé posed for a group photo in front of their Christmas tree alongside Haack's three children: daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6 and Hudson, 2.
For Joanne Lima, Christmastime means cookies. Lima, of the Village of McClure, taught herself how to ice sugar cookies with royal icing for a professional look. Each Christmas she hosts a cookie decorating party for her neighbors. Lima started the tradition three years ago when she first moved in, and on Dec. 14 she invited a couple dozen neighbors to her home to teach them how to decorate cookies. Everyone decorated seven cookies with fun shapes like a flamingo in a Santa hat, a melted snowman and Santa Claus wearing board shorts. Lima, third from left, and her friends Iris Martinez, of the Village of Linden, Susie Bowles, of the Village of McClure, and Nancy Gipe, of the Village of McClure, prepared dozens of bags of icing, several containers of sprinkles and around 200 sugar cookies for the party.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and chamber staff, we would like to wish every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. This is a special time of year filled with family, friends, fun and much love. Our office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.
Willamette University held the 24th annual Star Trees Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4. Students, faculty and Willamette community members all gathered around Waller Hall to watch the nighttime lighting ceremony, which was led by the University Chaplain Ineda Adesanya and consisted of the five sequoias on the West side of campus being lit in strings of holiday lights, backdropped by festive music.
The morning of the last day of school before winter break, I realized the gift card I had intended on gifting my son’s homeroom teacher was an actual gift card that needed to be mailed and not the e-gift card I had expected to have delivered to her inbox. As my son wrote the card (we use a box of notecards sold at Target recommended by a friend that are always great in a pinch) I put one of the emergency small Whitman’s samplers I buy at QFC by the door for the neighbors who bring us fudge and jam each year, along with something we had intended on gifting her earlier in the year. I used a plain brown gift-style bag, adorned with some holiday stickers. Fun fact: The bags that Edmonds Thai restaurant Noodle Hut uses for takeout can, in fact, double as a holiday bag if they don’t get stained when removing the food — I fully suggest their crispy fried green beans.
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when residents, friends and families, some several generations strong, turned out for the annual Moorings Christmas Lighted Boat Parade hosted by the Moorings Yacht Club, Moorings Club, Moorings Realty Sales Company and The Moorings of Vero Property Owners Association. With dusk...
As years go, 2021 has been a doozy. The news has been filled with so many disheartening stories about politics, pandemics, hurricanes, tornadoes, shootings and economic woes that most of us are looking forward to flipping our calendars to 2022. Yep, 2021 has been a drag — but my experience...
I wish all of The Daily Sun readers who celebrate Christmas a Merry Christmas. I hope your Christmas Day is filled with joyful times with friends and family. It’s been a very difficult couple of years for most, so my hope is that this holiday season can bring some relief to those who are struggling. It’s a good time to set aside everything and just celebrate the holidays with loved ones.
OK, I’ll admit it: I love Christmas. The whole season pulls at my heart: the beginning of (slightly) cooler weather; West Venice Avenue brightly made up for the holidays; strings of colored lights everywhere; tableaux of kitschy inflatable Santas and reindeer in front yards around town. And don’t forget...
Christmas week is here and, for the most part, it is the penultimate weekend for holiday attractions. Additionally, there are several other non-holiday attractions on tap for the next 10 days. Christmas-influenced music, advertising, TV shows and events are everywhere. It is virtually impossible not to be affected by the...
My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
With holiday lights twinkling inside and outside homes, Christmas trees up and decorated with ornaments, and lots of activity, it’s clear we’re in holiday season. While it’s a festive time for most of us, the season still poses hazards and threats to our pets. Nothing can spoil good cheer like a lost pet or an emergency trip to the veterinarian, so keep these tips in mind when decorating and celebrating.
For many people, this year’s Christmas could not come soon enough. For others, the fact that it’s tomorrow has not even registered. Whether you have been planning for this holiday months in advance or are just now realizing that you have not finished gift shopping, there is still time to plan a fun-filled day.
At Christmas time, there are lots of holiday-based activities you can enjoy. If you are sick of the same old games and work luncheons, try this to get your groove on. I've put together a few ideas to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. Put on your favorite Christmas tunes from when you were growing up and getting into your groove, and maybe some of your most recent favorites too.
Christmas has been well entrenched in our culture for centuries, with most of our traditions coming over from Europe with the early settlers. It’s not surprising that superstitions about Christmas worked their way into the holiday. Here are a few that have hung around. There is a legend that...
The stockings are hung, the presents are wrapped and thank God we get one more paycheck before the end of the year! (If you know, you know!) Christmas movies have been played nonstop in my house—no Hallmark Christmas movies here— hot chocolate bombs and coffee have kept our bellies full, I tried ice skating for the first time this weekend and this South Texas weather is as expected: a bad-tempered woman who cannot make up her mind!
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. On par with baking cookies and trimming the tree, there...
Enjoy the holidays at The Byrd with Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer for a holiday singalong and screening of the James Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We hear there is even snow. Times vary; open on Christmas. $8. 2908 W. Cary St. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org/
