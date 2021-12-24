ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

‘We were all smiling a little brighter’: Okemos restaurant staff given $1,000 tip

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FO87S_0dVTDGB700

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — One local eatery is feeling the holiday cheer this year, thanks to a woman by the name of Joanne.

The Stateside Deli and Restaurant received a generous tip of $1,000 last year from Joanne.

“This year was no different,” said the Facebook post.

Joanne came by the restaurant yesterday, with an envelope full of $1,000 in cash, discreetly asking that the cash be given to staff.

“It’s not about the money,” said the post. “It’s truly just knowing that this kind soul finds it in her heart to share her hard earned money with us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WLNS

Last-minute holiday shoppers fill stores, roads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are counting down the hours before Christmas day and with the minutes ticking by, shoppers that still have a list to work through are heading to stores right before closing. At the Lansing Mall, shoppers were scrambling to find the perfect gift while others were wrapping up shopping right in […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Okemos, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WLNS

Family loses presents to car break-in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rene Davis said she could not get work done on her car over the weekend. When she showed up to the shop first thing Monday, she felt like something wasn’t right. “I know I opened that door and everything was ransacked and then I immediately popped open my trunk and I […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLNS

Reminders for last-minute holiday shoppers today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Officials with the Better Business Burea say Friday, December 24 will be a busy day for people doing last-minute shopping at stores across the country When it comes to shopping this year, officials with the National Retail Federation say despite the pandemic, soaring inflation prices, and consumer worries over supply chain issues, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy