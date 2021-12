Not much time left for Christmas shopping, but here are some books that might do the trick as last-minute gifts — the first two titles best for ages three to seven. Little boys (or girls), who love trucks will take an interest in the various rigs in this picture book that help clear a snowy space in the centre of town for an enormous Christmas tree — everything from a fateful doughnut truck to a snowplow to a boomer truck with basket crane. Text is straightforward but the illustrations are colourful and detailed, perfect for even those who are too young to read for themselves (but who can certainly count along with the reader).

