For much of his life Todd Davis has been a part of the Kingdom of the Sun. And the Kingdom of the Sun has been a part of him. A basketball player at Vanguard from 1994-97, he competed in it. A few years later, he returned to VHS for 15 years as an assistant. And in the summer of 2018, he was promoted to head coach - with that comes planning the Kingdom.

BASKETBALL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO