The question we must ask on the 75th anniversary of the American holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life is: Why did the FBI see it, between 1946 and 1956, as "Communist propaganda?" The answer will not be found in its own period but that which followed, what some historians call the Golden Age of American Capitalism, 1947 to 1971. The FBI of the mid-1940s, which was led by J. Edgar Hoover, understandably confused the film's Keynesianism with communism because both were responses to class struggles that became acute after another stable period of capitalist accumulation (1850 to 1873) ended with the Long Depression.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO