Here are the top New Year's resolutions. Is yours among them?

At the beginning of every January, New Year’s resolutions are a shiny beacon of hope for a better year to come. Unfortunately, usually before the end of the month, these resolutions are either broken or ditched because of busy schedules and tough-to-break routines. This year, keep it simple and try out some resolutions that you can fit into your already busy routine.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. ‘Tis the season to think about the upcoming year. Before the clock strikes midnight, you may be brainstorming New Year’s resolutions for yourself. And while many set lofty fitness goals or swear off their negative habits, there’s nothing wrong with setting a fun intention, like livening up your makeup game.
In a divided world, one thing we can all agree on is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. If starting the New Year with resolutions isn’t your cup of tea, try the following ideas to set yourself up for a better and brighter year. With so much...
It is that time of year again. It's time to reflect and determine your goals for 2022. I've never been big into New Year's Resolutions, but a friend of mine is dedicated to the idea of 'revamping' yourself in the New Year, so to appease her, I decided to give the idea some thought this year.
You’re invited to the last Keeping it Real episode of 2021 in which we’ll help you get a jump start on your 2022 New Year’s Resolutions!. We’re bringing in some of our most popular guests to share their insights with you. Start 2022 on the right foot, which starts with knowing the latest trends in consumer messaging, lead generation, and technology in real estate.
Comments / 0