Woman dies after SUV rear-ends semi on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —Fire crews in the city of Shawnee worked two fires in the past 24 hours caused by hot coals flaring up after being thrown out. They reminded the public to please make sure the coals have cooled completely. The best step is to put them in a metal can and then place them in an outdoor trash bin. They also urged the public to check smoke detectors before Christmas guests arrive.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO