Brown County, KS

Woman dies after SUV rear-ends semi on Kansas highway

 1 day ago

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

Related
JC Post

Police seek tips after Kan. man severely injured in hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

3 injured after pickup side-swipes FedEx van on Kansas highway

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to non-injury acident

On Thusday at 5:52 p.m.- Deputies responded to K18 Highway and Ritter Road for a single vehicle accident. Authorities reported that Barnell Herron of Junction City was travelling southbound on Ritter Road in his black Ram truck when he struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
JC Post

KBI: Homicide investigation at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID 2 Kan. men who died in wrong-way, head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal wrong-way crash have identified 37-year-old Brandon White and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, both of Wichita as the victims of the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning on Westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 9:00...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

2 fires in 24-hours started by improperly discarded hot coals

JOHNSON COUNTY —Fire crews in the city of Shawnee worked two fires in the past 24 hours caused by hot coals flaring up after being thrown out. They reminded the public to please make sure the coals have cooled completely. The best step is to put them in a metal can and then place them in an outdoor trash bin. They also urged the public to check smoke detectors before Christmas guests arrive.
SHAWNEE, KS
JC Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: 38 in Kansas jail during 2021 Operation Grinch

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office’s recent Operation Grinch that occurred Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. During Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined together...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Jason Lankas is the new Junction City Fire Chief

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel has selected Jason Lankas to succeed Terry Johnson as Fire Chief. Upon Johnson's departure for a Fire Chief position in South Sioux City, Neb. Lankas had been named the Interim Chief. Dinkel stated, "In the past two months Chief Lankas has shown he has the ability and drive to lead the Fire Department. I am glad he has accepted moving into this role."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

