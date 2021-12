With the surge of COVID-19 infections in NYC and the now daily announcements of the need to cancel scheduled performances of shows both on and off Broadway due to breakthrough cases among the cast, orchestra, crew, and staff – including the December 17th decision from MSG Entertainment to discontinue the entire season of its annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring The Rockettes (with all tickets to be refunded at the point of purchase) – The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, has created BwayToday.com to assist interested theatergoers and to reaffirm that Broadway is open for business and the majority of its shows are presently performing as usual.

