CHANGSHA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ('CBGH' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire TidyCall Inc., a Canadian company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering mobile-device users on-demand cleaning services through its innovative TidyCall™ App. Under the proposed transaction, CBGH will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of TidyCall Inc. in consideration for a controlling equity stake in CBGH. Upon finalization of this share exchange, TidyCall Inc. will be the majority shareholder of CBGH and the company name will be changed to TidyCall Inc.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO