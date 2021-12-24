ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Carnival cruise ship with ‘small number’ of Covid-19 cases books a new port after being denied entry to 2

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carnival cruise ship that departed Miami has “a small number” of people aboard who have tested positive for Covid-19, and it has been denied entry to ports at two Caribbean islands, the cruise line said. However, the Carnival Freedom ship was granted access to visit Amber...

ktvz.com

