It’s almost the most important night of the year. This evening, children will go to sleep with the knowledge that Santa is ready to mount his reindeer-lead sleigh and travel across the globe, delivering presents to all those who were well-behaved throughout 2021.Those who would like to get into the festive spirit and want to track Father Christmas’s journey, will be pleased to know that there will indeed be a bright object travelling through the sky, that is visible to the naked eye.This object is NASA’s International Space Station (ISS), which can be seen from 6,700 locations worldwide.According to the...

CHRISTMAS ・ 2 DAYS AGO