SNYDER | I'll miss my dear friend, Joan Friederich

By Bill Snyder Contributing writer
The Manhattan Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was truly one of the saddest days of my life — mourning the loss of fellow worker and dear friend Joan Friederich. Her passing has pained thousands who knew her and like myself and my family, loved her dearly. “Miss Joan,” as referred to and address by...

