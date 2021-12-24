First Alert: Winter Storm Causing I-70, Highway Closures In The Mountains On Christmas Eve

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Winter driving conditions can be expected across most mountain routes during this time.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO