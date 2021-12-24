ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

First Alert: Winter Storm Causing I-70, Highway Closures In The Mountains On Christmas Eve

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) — Interstate 70 has closed, and reopened, in multiple locations in the high country on Friday — and the situation was changing every few minutes in different areas throughout the day. Closures impacted Frisco, Vail Pass, and nearby areas in Clear Creek and Summit counties. The...

denver.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Tens Of Thousands Powerless As Snow Piles Up In Placer, Nevada Counties

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — In Nevada and Placer Counties, tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers have been left powerless as temperatures drop and more severe weather comes our way. One local fire district is calling for a local emergency declaration because first responders are having so...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. #TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Winter driving conditions can be expected across most mountain routes during this time.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Winter driving conditions can be expected across most mountain routes during this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Winter weather brings chain controls and road closures

REDDING, Calif. — Low snow levels have caused officials to close roads or institute chain controls in parts of the Northstate. The Butte County Sheriff's Office says there are chain controls in effect on Clark Road from Clear Creek Cemetery Road to Easy Street and north of the Paradise city limits to Skyway.
REDDING, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE

