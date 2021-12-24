ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers to sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nfQF_0dVT9hzP00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Collison made a surprise retirement announcement just ahead of free agency in the summer of 2019, citing family and religious reasons. In his final NBA season in 2018-19, he averaged 11.2 PPG and 6.0 APG with a .467/.407/.832 shooting line in 76 games (28.2 MPG) for the Pacers.

There were reports that Collison might return with the Lakers or Clippers during the ’19-20 season, but nothing came of those rumors and he later said they were overblown. However, the 34-year-old reportedly worked out for the Lakers and Warriors this summer, signaling that he remained open to the idea of a comeback. Now, for at least 10 days, it’s happening.

Johnson, 25, signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Bulls earlier this month, but entered the health and safety protocols before appearing in a game with the team. Assuming he tested positive for COVID-19, it appears he’s now fully recovered.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Johnson has played for the Pistons, Pelicans, and Raptors since entering the NBA. He has proven capable of providing energy and defensive versatility off the bench, but his offensive game has always been limited. In 371 career regular season games, he has averaged 6.2 PPG on .375/.298/.761 shooting in 19.7 minutes per contest.

Collison and Johnson will be the Lakers’ third and fourth hardship signings, joining Isaiah Thomas and Jemerrio Jones. The team currently has five players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan exit COVID protocols

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Friday’s game against Minnesota, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Westbrook just entered the protocols on Thursday, so his quick exit is great news for the Lakers. It sounds as if Westbrook may have registered a false positive and was cleared when he subsequently recorded multiple consecutive negative tests. The Lakers do still have a handful of players in the protocols: Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lakers hopeful Anthony Davis' knee injury is minor

Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a left knee injury in the team’s 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday and he’ll undergo an MRI today after the team flies to Chicago, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Citing a source, McMenamin said the initial prognosis is that “all...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day deal

The Lakers have two injured players (Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn) and three more in the health and safety protocols (Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker), so they’re eligible to temporarily add up to two free agents due to the NBA’s hardship provision. Thomas will sign via hardship and will get a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms (Twitter link).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Jemerrio Jones
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Clippers#Pacers#Bulls#Pistons#Pelicans#Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

Claxton oops over James late, Nets hold off Lakers 122-115

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Short-handed and on the verge of a crushing fourth-quarter collapse, the Brooklyn Nets went right at Lakers star LeBron James. “Until this is over, until we can get our full roster, I think the motto is, ‘find ways to win,’ and we’ve been doing that,” Nets guard James Harden said.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Isaiah Thomas' debut was one of the bright spots of the Lakers' season

Isaiah Thomas‘ 19-point debut Friday night in Minnesota was one of the bright spots of the Lakers‘ season, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. Thomas signed a 10-day contract under the hardship provision because L.A. is short-handed due to a mix of injuries and players in health and safety protocols. Thomas understands that he might not be with the Lakers very long, but he’s enjoying the opportunity to play without the pain in his hip that bothered him for so long.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy