ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Shots fired during robbery at Chase bank in Tulare, police searching for 2 suspects

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTaws_0dVT9dSV00

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Chase bank in Tulare on Friday morning.

Officials say the two robbers went into the bank on Prosperity Avenue and Hillman Street.

At some point, the suspects fired shots inside the building. No one was hurt.

The suspects ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers have blocked off the area while they continue their investigation. The community is advised to avoid the area.

Comments / 1

Mr Wilson
1d ago

prayers for our officers and bank personnel Hopefully these crooks are found and justice is prevail

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chase Bank#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy