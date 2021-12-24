Shots fired during robbery at Chase bank in Tulare, police searching for 2 suspects
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Chase bank in Tulare on Friday morning. Officials say the two robbers went into the bank on Prosperity Avenue and Hillman Street. At some point, the suspects fired shots inside the building. No one was hurt. The suspects ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have blocked off the area while they continue their investigation. The community is advised to avoid the area.
