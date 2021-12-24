ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Happy Holidays and the Week Ahead

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wish you and your family happy, healthy holidays and all the very best in 2022!. US – Should be quiet, focus may shift to who President Biden will nominate for the three vacancies on the Fed (including vice chair for supervision). There is no set timeframe on when Biden will...

dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Crude pares losses, Gold dips, Bitcoin remains choppy trade

Crude prices fell faster than risk appetite did after Senator Manchin said he won’t support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. The selling pressure was strong at the open as energy traders fixated on the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and more potential restrictions across Europe.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar powers higher

The New Zealand dollar has climbed above the 0.68 level on Wednesday. In the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6816, up 0.65% on the day. The currency has jumped 1.09% this week. New Zealand dollar showing strong volatility. Volatility is the name of the game, at least in...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

US dollar holds steady

The US dollar held steady via the dollar index overnight, although the surge in positive sentiment in equity markets saw gains in the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollar risk barometers. The dollar index held steady at 96.48 and I continue waiting for a break or either 96.00 or 97.00 to signal the US dollar’s next directional move.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drifts, Bitcoin recovers

Crude prices are rebounding alongside as equities on optimism holiday travel will remain intact for most vaccinated individuals. Both the US and UK are not headed to lockdowns and that suggests the short-term outlook might not get completely derailed by the omicron variant. US daily coronavirus infections in the U.S....
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Manchin plays Grinch, Lira reversal

It does not feel like the most wonderful time of the year for Wall Street. US stocks are not seeing a Santa Claus rally and in fact remain stuck in the COVID house of pain. Senator Manchin played the Grinch this weekend when he said he won’t vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketpulse.com

China trims loan prime rate

China appears to be blinking in the face of slowing growth next year, trimming 5 basis points of its 1-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to 3.80%, while leaving the 5-year LPR unchanged. Far more loans are based on the 1-year LPR than the 5-year, so the move is a concrete signal that China is moving into supportive monetary policy. That was reinforced by yet another notably weaker than expected yuan fixing versus the US dollar this morning.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

US dollar slips as risk appetite rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

Relief rally lifts Asian equities

Asian equities are mostly higher today, thanks to a wave of short-covering sharply lifting US index futures in ever thinner liquidity. Nothing has changed in the world, but the pull of buy-the-dip is stronger than anything the Sackler’s made but should also be approached with caution. Overnight US equities...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asia sees a modest relief rally

The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view that tail-chasing range-trading will dominate December, Asian equity markets are rising sharply today. With no news of note hitting the wires, it appears that short-covering in US index futures has been enough to attract the fast money back into local markets in a classic follow-the-leader move.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar dips below 71 line

Risk sentiment has cooled down, which has meant losses for the Australian dollar and other currencies which are key risk barometers. The Aussie was down 0.84% on Friday and dropped below the 71 level earlier today after some negative headlines on the weekend. First, the Omicron variant is exploding in Europe, leading to a lockdown in the Netherlands and tighter health restrictions in other European countries. Omicron has also reached the US and could surge there as well.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Oil in choppy waters, gold range trades

Brent crude and WTI finished on moderately lower overnight, but that belied the aggressive intraday price action with both contracts falling over USD 3.00 a barrel intraday. The intraday capitulation reversed leaving Brent crude 1.20% lower at USD 72.10, and WTI 1.60% lower at USD 69.20 a barrel. In Asia, the slight rebound in sentiment has seen both contracts add 10 cents a barrel.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Risk aversion lifts the US dollar

There’s something to be said for being the least-ugly horse in the glue factory, and the US dollar seems to be that horse right now. On Friday, risk aversion saw the dollar index soar by 0.65% to 96.67, before edging lower to 96.60 in Asia. Chief losers were the low yielders, notably the euro and the yen. The incipient rally in the world’s most popular sentiment indicators, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, was also quickly snuffed out. US treasury yields are falling in Asia today, indicative of haven flows continuing in US bonds, and that alone should limit US dollar pullbacks. 96.00 and 97.00 should contain the dollar index nicely this week, with a daily close above or below signalling the US dollar’s next directional move.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Crude steadies, gold higher despite rising Fed hike expectations

Gasoline prices rallied after the fourth largest refinery in the US had a major industrial accident. The fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas was extinguished safely and gasoline prices gave back almost half their daily gains. Crude prices stabilized after a wrath of mostly positive COVID vaccine/treatment headlines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks bounce back, Biden briefing, Nike and Micron crush earnings

US stocks rebounded on hopes that Biden’s $2 trillion economic agenda could still get done in January. Investors want to be optimistic leading up to the holidays and lawmakers on Capitol Hill will not want to be painted the villain, so all the rhetoric will likely be upbeat for the rest of the week. Before President Biden’s speech, it was reported that 500 million tests could be sent for free to Americans that want them. To assist healthcare capacity concerns, 1,000 military personnel will try to help the labor shortage in hospitals.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher ahead of GDP

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release Final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as Final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of Covid.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold unchanged

Omicron nerves are getting more frazzled by the day, especially in Europe and the UK where the spectre of tighter restrictions loom. Additionally, with Senator Manchin torpedoing the Build Back Better bill, US growth will likely take a small haircut next year. Taken in totality, oil markets are pricing in lower consumption into 2022 and Friday’s sell-off has continued with vigour in Asia this morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar keeps falling

The US dollar is flexing some muscle as USD/CAD has started the week with considerable gains and is trading around 1.2950. The Canadian dollar had a rough week, losing 1.29%. USD/CAD is closing in on the symbolic 1.30 line, which was last breached in November 2020. Risk aversion weighs on...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Fed, Omicron weigh on Asia markets

As outlined above, a combination of increasing omicron nerves, particularly in the UK and Europe, and the failure of President Biden’s spending plan to pass muster with Senator Manchin has seen Asian equities head directly south in sympathy with Wall Street’s Friday finish. The China LPR cut rally lasted just minutes in mainland China, highlighting the path of least resistance in Asia today.
MARKETS

