Merry Christmas From the Katzenworld Team!

The country is reeling from the alleged Tory Christmas party, we’re still trying to scrub those images of Matt Hancock from our minds and we’ve got to spend the next few days sitting around the Christmas dinner table trying not to mention any of this to our relatives. Maintaining peace during the festive season, when families are spending extended Bailey’s-fuelled periods of time together under the same roof, creates the perfect storm for arguments. And that’s without the added political turmoil of 2021.Peter Saddington, a counsellor at Relate, the UK’s largest relationship charity, says: “This always happens at this time...
Comments / 0