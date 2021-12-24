ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Merry Christmas From the Katzenworld Team!

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you will have a chance to spend time with your families and friends this Christmas! After what we all have been going through over the last 2 years we certainly do deserve some time with our loved ones. 🙂. For us here at...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Christmas Wishes#Cat#The Katzenworld Team#Covid#Vuelio
katzenworld.co.uk

Christmas Day Dinner and Pets

While we all want to treat our pets at Christmas, when it comes to food, many festive favourites can seriously harm them. As tempting as those puppy dog eyes may be, Christmas dinner can actually put our pets in serious danger. In order to avoid an emergency trip to the...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 385)

The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. Another adorable tummy – totally stretched out! – from Rodo Dovris – Blink.
PETS
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Hidden Dangers of Christmas

It’s that joyous time of year again, and although we want to keep the festive fun at an all-time high, there are a few things we need to consider to minimise the dangers for our furry friends. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing offers her advice on how to avoid...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
GamingOnLinux

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from GamingOnLinux

It's that time of the year again. 2021 is nearly over after what feels like the longest year ever so let's all hope for a better 2022 shall we? COVID-19 sadly continues being a big issue worldwide, so we hope you're all staying safe. For Linux gaming, it was quite...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

How to avoid a political bust-up with your family at Christmas

The country is reeling from the alleged Tory Christmas party, we’re still trying to scrub those images of Matt Hancock from our minds and we’ve got to spend the next few days sitting around the Christmas dinner table trying not to mention any of this to our relatives. Maintaining peace during the festive season, when families are spending extended Bailey’s-fuelled periods of time together under the same roof, creates the perfect storm for arguments. And that’s without the added political turmoil of 2021.Peter Saddington, a counsellor at Relate, the UK’s largest relationship charity, says: “This always happens at this time...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nny360.com

FROM THE VALLEY: Merry Christmas, Ogdensburg my hometown

“Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house,. Time to write this poem, the paper was still bare. The children were grown up, moved out on their own,. But with the holidays here, they’d surely be home. With my wife in her flannels, enjoying the bliss. Kathie...
CELEBRATIONS
americancraftbeer.com

Christmas 2021

Season’s Greetings from all of us at American Craft Beer!. We so appreciate all of you who’ve have joined us over the years and we’re thankful you’re here. Have a wonderful time doing whatever you’re doing today and know that we’ll be back in action and up to no good, tomorrow.
FOOD & DRINKS
SB Nation

#SoupKitchen21: Merry Christmas and a massive Thank You!

Wow. Together we have raised over £67,000 in 24 days for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. We want to thank you all from the very bottom of our hearts for your support. It means the world to us and the folk down at the Soup Kitchen. The work that...
CHARITIES
Star-Courier

Jeanette Gibson column: The traditional Christmas goose

It’s that time of year again when people are celebrating the winter solstice in their own unique way. Winter solstice traditions have been officially celebrated in their many different forms since at least Mesopotamian times. One particular solstice tradition involves feast meals of geese. This tradition appears to have...
PETS
Upworthy

Family ditches traditional Christmas cards for photos that represent the 'chaos of parenting'

One family from North Carolina has put their own hilarious spin on the tradition of sending out annual Christmas cards. Realizing how much of a challenge it is to successfully execute a beautiful, cozy and smiley photo when you have little children—let's be honest, it's pretty difficult even when only adults are involved—the Stanleys decided to capture the true essence of parenting in their Christmas cards. "The very first time we tried to take a 'traditional' Christmas card photo we had hilariously bad results," Jonathan Stanley told Bored Panda. "We were new parents with a one-year-old and everything went wrong – baby cried the whole time, it was windy, the lighting kept changing, you name it."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shropshire Star

Santa's animal helpers help spread festive cheer in Coalbrookdale

Snow or no snow, it's a white Christmas in the village of Coalbrookdale this year. The village near Ironbridge welcomed some of Santa's friends right before Christmas to help spread festive cheer. Floki the white reindeer and his stable-mate Opal lit up the village on their daily walk from the...
ANIMALS
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Expect your miracle this Christmas

May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles. Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy