ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in 20-17 Loss to Titans

By Matt Maiocco
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 49ers had five players selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team and seven others named as alternates. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a huge game, but many of the team’s other big players had their ups and downs in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Murfreesboro Post

Titans find a way, rally to defeat 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE — There is something about adverse situations that seems to bring out the best in the Tennessee Titans. What else would you expect as they rallied for a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with the left side of their offensive line missing and being shutout in the first half with only 55 yards of total offense?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
George Kittle
SFGate

Garoppolo's mistakes plague 49ers in 20-17 loss to Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo's stretch of avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career came to a crushing end. Garoppolo threw a pair of interceptions to turn a game that San Francisco seemed to have under control into a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “It’s...
NFL
kion546.com

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and the banged-up Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. The Titans are a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their second straight AFC South title despite losing three of their past four games to drop from the AFC’s top seed to third. Indianapolis plays Arizona on Saturday. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 40 yards in the first half but finished with 209 yards and a TD for Tennessee. A.J. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards hours after being activated off injured reserve, and his 18-yard TD catch gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead early in the fourth.
NFL
Yardbarker

Success Against the Titans Hinges on the 49ers Offense

Defeating the Titans is going to be extremely difficult. At least, that is what I would have said back in October. The 49ers at the time were a shell of themselves and the Titans were on a tear. Now, it is the 49ers who are on a tear while the Titans are fading. Injuries to key players have largely factored into the Titans decline and exposed Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee’s offense isn’t too much to worry about.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#Jeff Wilson#Grading#American Football#Nbc Sports#Nfc
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

3 reasons the 49ers will beat the Titans

The last two Thursday night games have been two of the highest-scoring games in the NFL. The Chiefs and Chargers combined to score 62 points, while the Vikings and Steelers put up 64 points the week prior. We’ve seen plenty of near upsets this season on Thursday night, as well...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
NFL
49erswebzone

Key stats from the 49ers’ 20-17 Week 16 loss to the Titans

The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 8-7 on the season after their 20-17 Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Below are several statistics and notes from Thursday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. George Kittle. TE George Kittle finished with 2 recepts. for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy