As the holiday week approaches, San Francisco International Airport warns parking spaces will be hard to find; AAA expects a 200% increase in holiday air travelers vs. last year; Spirit Airlines plans to introduce a new nonstop to the East Coast from Oakland; Bay Area route news from United, Southwest and Alaska; Delta drops some small-town routes; Aer Lingus returns to SFO but British Airways delays its return to San Jose; BA and Finnair plan new West Coast routes next summer; United will fly nine trans-Atlantic routes from SFO in 2022; a lack of new wide-bodies forces American to cut long-haul service next year, but it adds a Mideast route; United adds a trans-Pacific code-share partner and JetBlue’s code goes onto Ireland flights; some Delta fliers will no longer earn SkyMiles credits; United’s mobile app update adds a new benefit for middle-seat customers; TSA bemoans a surge in guns confiscated from carry-on bags; United will try out a new lounge concept at Denver International and Delta opens another Sky Club at Detroit; Portland opens a new concourse; and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport gets a new name.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO