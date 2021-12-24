ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are crazy in love with these swoon-worthy holidays PDA photos in St. Barts

By HOLA! USA
 1 day ago
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos - the second richest man in the world- are spending their Christmas vacation in St. Barts.

The famous couple visits one of the celebrities’ favorite island. St. Barts has a special feel that draws them back year after year. Celebs like Beyonce and Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Alessandra Ambrosio, among others love to vacation there. In this case, Shanchez and Bezos are showing their love all over in this beautiful place.

They couldn’t keep their hands each other while hiking . The PDA fiesta proves that this couple is stronger than ever. Sanhez is constantly supporting Bezos and their relationship continues its course.

They recently made an appearance in a gala in Los Angeles at the Baby2Baby event - a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with diapers and necessities, was attended by a variety of celebrities and supporters.

