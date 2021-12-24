The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio's Father

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio finally reunite after COVID kept them apart for years. "Bonded for life." That's how Kate Winslet describes her long and well-documented friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview with The Guardian. Kate, 46, first got close to Leo, 47, when they played Rose and Jack in 1997's "Titanic." Their relationship has only grown closer in the years since, in spite of the fact Kate lives in London, while Leo spends most of his time, States-side. But once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, their usual get-togethers were derailed. By the time they finally saw each other in Los Angeles recently, three years had passed since they last got together. "I couldn't stop crying," Kate shared, according to the Daily Mail. "I've known him for half of my life. It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and have a catch-up. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID," the "Mare of Easttown" star continued. "He's my friend, my really close friend," she added. "We're bonded for life."

