ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio's Father

By Amanda Finn
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As far as Hollywood icons go, Leonardo DiCaprio has run the gamut on roles both on-screen and off in his decades-long career. From '90s heartthrob to vindictive plantation owner in "Django Unchained," Leo's metamorphosis is seemingly unparalleled. Yet one role he manages to play the most natural is that of the...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Red Carpet Debut! Jonah Hill & New Girlfriend Wear Matching Outfits

The pair walked the red carpet in matching pale blue suits, complete with identical jacquard loafers. They both showed off their personal styles by accessorizing with various brooches and necklaces. Although he previously teased their relationship on social media, this is the first time that Hill has brought Brady to...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meryl Streep Just Fully Accepted That Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill Were Calling Her an Old Goat, Proving That She Is The GOAT

Meryl Streep has officially cemented herself as the GOAT in the eyes of the public, ironically, by not knowing what GOAT stands for. Most people today know that GOAT stands for Greatest of All Time, a catch-all acronym reserved for only the biggest and best stars in a respected genre or field. There are many things that make a GOAT, but the true test is how that person reacts to being called the GOAT - because a true GOAT does not obsess over, or even really think about, their GOATness. They just keep on doing their thing.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet ‘most annoying day in my life’

On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film Don’t Look Up. This marks Lawrence’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations of two of the film’s other actors.
CELEBRITIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherly#Licorice Pizza#The New York Times#Twitter
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
WSOC Charlotte

Leonardo DiCaprio saves dogs from drowning in frozen lake

While filming his latest movie “Don’t Look Up,” Leonardo DiCaprio was doing more than memorizing lines: he was saving lives. Cast members of “Don’t Look Up” did a segment of “Around the Table” for Entertainment Weekly, and revealed that during filming DiCaprio had to jump into the cold water to save his dogs, People Magazine reported.
PETS
therealdeal.com

Leonardo DiCaprio grabs Beverly Hills mansion for $9.9M

When we last checked in on actor Leonardo DiCaprio real estate holdings, we learned of his $14-million off-market deal for a Malibu beach house — one of three properties the star of “The Beach” had on, well, the beach — including his Carbon Beach home and the vacant land he owns on Paradise Cove.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Kate Winslet talks tearful Leonardo DiCaprio reunion, plus more news

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio finally reunite after COVID kept them apart for years. "Bonded for life." That's how Kate Winslet describes her long and well-documented friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview with The Guardian. Kate, 46, first got close to Leo, 47, when they played Rose and Jack in 1997's "Titanic." Their relationship has only grown closer in the years since, in spite of the fact Kate lives in London, while Leo spends most of his time, States-side. But once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, their usual get-togethers were derailed. By the time they finally saw each other in Los Angeles recently, three years had passed since they last got together. "I couldn't stop crying," Kate shared, according to the Daily Mail. "I've known him for half of my life. It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and have a catch-up. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID," the "Mare of Easttown" star continued. "He's my friend, my really close friend," she added. "We're bonded for life."
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

The Leonardo DiCaprio Hall of Fame and ‘Don’t Look Up’ With Adam McKay

Sean and Amanda discuss the new Netflix climate crisis satire Don’t Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep (1:00). Then, they build a Hall of Fame to Leo, one of the best movie stars ever (20:00). Finally, Don’t Look Up writer-director Adam McKay joins Sean to discuss his new film (1:00:00).
MOVIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
People

Kate Winslet 'Couldn't Stop Crying' Catching Up with Leonardo DiCaprio Recently: 'Bonded for Life'

Kate Winslet got emotional reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio after being apart for nearly three years due to the pandemic. The longtime friends famously starred opposite each other in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, later sharing the screen again for 2008's Revolutionary Road. Winslet, 46, told The Guardian that she "couldn't stop crying" when she recently caught up with DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Underrated Leonardo DiCaprio Performances in His Career

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting consistently since his teenage years. He started his career in the early 1990s with regular roles on TV shows like Growing Pains and Parenthood. His transition to film started in 1993 with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Other major roles followed, including Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, and The Man in the Iron Mask. As his career has progressed, he has earned more acclaim. He racked up Oscar bids for The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, and a trophy for The Revenant. His latest film, Don’t Look Up, gives him new material and another chance to earn accolades for a less serious turn. And he has yet another collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, in production, plus a biopic of Theodore Roosevelt with the famed director on tap after that. He’s been celebrated often, but what are the best performances he’s given that haven’t been appropriately feted? Read on for five underrated Leo roles that show him at the top of his game.
TV SHOWS
NYLON

The 10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies, Ranked

With the arrival of Don't Look Up featuring half of Hollywood, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the best movies with Jennifer Lawrence, a central star of the film and one of Hollywood’s most fascinating actors working today. Catapulted to fame from her work in studio blockbusters, like X-Men and The Hunger Games, to more intimate character-driven stories, like Joy and Winter’s Bone, Lawrence grew up in the guise of Hollywood’s spotlight but seems to have remained untainted by its blinding golden glow.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy