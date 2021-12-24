ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Google, GM join list of companies avoiding in-person CES activities

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxAu0_0dVT8I5900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The list of tech companies that are pulling out of in-person participation in the CES show is growing.

Reports on Thursday indicated Google and General Motors are now deciding against coming to Las Vegas for the show, which is scheduled Jan. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Forbes lists the other companies that have said they are avoiding in-person activities at CES:

  • Amazon
  • Facebook owner Meta
  • Twitter
  • AT&T
  • Intel
  • TikTok
  • Pinterest
  • Lenovo
  • Waymo
  • TechCrunch
  • the Verge
  • CNET

The companies are moving ahead, trying to identify virtual opportunities to connect with customers and people at the show.

On Wednesday, the consumer technology association released a statement indicating there have been 42 exhibitor cancellations over the past week. CES planners said they are going ahead with the show with over 2,100 exhibitors.

There were also 60 new exhibitors added for the in-person event, CES said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tech Companies#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy