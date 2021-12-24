Google, GM join list of companies avoiding in-person CES activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The list of tech companies that are pulling out of in-person participation in the CES show is growing.

Reports on Thursday indicated Google and General Motors are now deciding against coming to Las Vegas for the show, which is scheduled Jan. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Forbes lists the other companies that have said they are avoiding in-person activities at CES:

Amazon

Facebook owner Meta

Twitter

AT&T

Intel

TikTok

Pinterest

Lenovo

Waymo

TechCrunch

the Verge

CNET

The companies are moving ahead, trying to identify virtual opportunities to connect with customers and people at the show.

On Wednesday, the consumer technology association released a statement indicating there have been 42 exhibitor cancellations over the past week. CES planners said they are going ahead with the show with over 2,100 exhibitors.

There were also 60 new exhibitors added for the in-person event, CES said.

