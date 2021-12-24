Peacock Debuts New 'How To Train Your Dragon' Series 'Dragons: The Nine Realms'

Legend of the White Dragon is a project from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank (Power Rangers Dino Thunder) that Power Rangers fans have been pumped about for a couple of years. Now, we have a trailer to enjoy and more information about what to expect. Based on the trailer, it looks like there have been some big changes to the script. Frank leads the film as Erik Reed who was once a vigilante called the White Dragon that looked reminiscent of a Power Ranger. Things have happened though, and he’s not on people’s good list. Joining Frank are Cerina Vincent (Power Rangers Lost Galaxy) and Jenna Frank (Frank’s daughter) as Rebecca and Ashley Reed, Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Megaforce) as Vanessa, Jason Faunt (Power Rangers Time Force), Rachele Brooke Smith (Class Act), Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down), and more.

