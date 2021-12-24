ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Debuts New 'How To Train Your Dragon' Series 'Dragons: The Nine Realms'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new series set in the world of How to Train Your Dragon has just premiered on Peacock!. Dragons: The Nine Realms is the latest series in the franchise, and it stars the voices of Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner and more. Here’s a synopsis: Set 1,300...

Take An Exclusive Look at Dragons: The Nine Realms Before It Premieres

If your kid wished for a dragon for the holidays, you’re in luck! On Dec. 23, the latest installment of the DreamWorks Dragon franchise (which includes the How to Train Your Dragon movies and various TV series) will premiere on Hulu and Peacock. But unlike previous adventures, which focused on Hiccup, Toothless, Astrid, and their friends, Dragons: The Nine Realms is set 1,300 years later, when dragons are now just a legend to the modern world.
Watch the Exciting New Trailer for LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON

Legend of the White Dragon is a project from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank (Power Rangers Dino Thunder) that Power Rangers fans have been pumped about for a couple of years. Now, we have a trailer to enjoy and more information about what to expect. Based on the trailer, it looks like there have been some big changes to the script. Frank leads the film as Erik Reed who was once a vigilante called the White Dragon that looked reminiscent of a Power Ranger. Things have happened though, and he’s not on people’s good list. Joining Frank are Cerina Vincent (Power Rangers Lost Galaxy) and Jenna Frank (Frank’s daughter) as Rebecca and Ashley Reed, Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Megaforce) as Vanessa, Jason Faunt (Power Rangers Time Force), Rachele Brooke Smith (Class Act), Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down), and more.
EXCLUSIVE Clip From DreamWorks' DRAGONS: THE NINE REALMS Series

DreamWorks' Dragons: The Nine Realms, the new animated series inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, is set to premiere tomorrow (December 23rd) on Hulu and Peacock. Ahead of the show's debut, the folks over at DreamWorks were kind enough to send us this exclusive "Welcome to the...
'Emily In Paris' Cast Host Virtual Holiday Party, Dish On Season 2

The stars of Emily In Paris had a virtual holiday party to celebrate the show’s second season!. Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and creator Darren Star all took part from six different cities across the world. During the little party,...
Kaci Walfall Stars In First 'Naomi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kaci Walfall is starring in this first series trailer for her new show Naomi!. The upcoming drama is the latest DC Comics series coming to The CW, with Ava DuVernay as an executive producer. Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden...
How to Watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Return to the “How to Train Your Dragon” universe, 1,300 years in the future with a whole new exciting cast of humans and creatures. The new series “Dragons: The Nine Realms” is set in modern times and follows a group of teenagers who accidentally discover that dragons are real after all and are living beneath the surface of the Earth. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
Dragon Ball Heroes Trailer Teases the Anime's New Saga

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently brought the Big Bang Mission to a close, seemingly ending the reign of the demonic scientist known as Fuu once and for all, and a new trailer hints at the future of the series while diving into the past of Akira Toriyama's franchise. With the next arc set to be called the Ultra God Mission, it seems as though a new villain is set to wreck havoc in the spin-off series that has no problem bringing back older characters that might have otherwise not appeared in the main series of Dragon Ball Super.
It's A Very Happy Holiday For Bridgerton Fans As Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, More Details

Dearest readers, good day to you and a very happy holiday to all who are celebrating on this fine and dandy morning. Today, Netflix deigned to make an announcement regarding a very important detail many a Bridgerton fan has been waiting for: the Season 2 premiere date. The announcement was made on Christmas morning, with the stars of the second season confirming a release date of March 25th, 2022.
Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in a Delightful Cast Video

In celebration of Bridgerton‘s Christmas bow one wondrous year ago, Netflix has a gift for fans: a long-awaited Season 2 premiere date for the racy and racially inclusive Regency-era drama. As announced by the series’ cast in the video above, the second season for the Bridgerton brood and the toils of the ton will commence Friday, March 25, 2022. Much like author Julia Quinn’s sophomore book, the next chapter of the story will center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a suitable bride. Said marital pursuit — specifically his turbulent romance with Kate Sharma (played by Sex...
Festive Fantasy Island, Reno 911!, Ghosts Marathon and More

On TV this Thursday: CBS hosts a Ghosts marathon, the Reno 911! deputies confront QAnon and Fox books a holiday trip to Fantasy Island. Here are 12 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. HBO Max. And Just Like That... HBO Max. Beanie Mania. Netflix. Elite Short...
AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
