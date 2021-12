(Washington, DC) -- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are urging for vaccinations as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the United States. The CDC says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is becoming exponentially prevalent in the United States and countries across the globe. They say this because of Omicron's increased transmissibility, and the ability to evade immunity from both past infections and vaccinations. You can learn more about those findings here.

