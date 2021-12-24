ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Carnival cruise ship with 'small number' of Covid-19 cases books a new port after being denied entry to 2

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A Carnival cruise ship that departed Miami has "a small number" of people aboard who have tested positive for Covid-19, and it has been denied entry to ports at two Caribbean islands, the cruise line said. However, the Carnival Freedom ship was granted access to visit...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Guest
11h ago

How did they have Covid-19 if they're supposed to be fully vaccinated to take a trip..It Just goes to say that the Jab doesn't work...WAKE UP PEOPLE..

Reply
2
Related
CNN

A man was sentenced to prison for threatening journalists. I was one of them

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's note: This story contains language that some readers may find offensive. Many reporters are sadly accustomed to receiving threats and harassment in connection with their work. For some, the intimidation can have a chilling effect. For others, it can become like brutal background noise, accepted as part of the job, even when the threats rise to the level of a felony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

(CNN) — Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more. Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

America is running out of candy canes

Orders have been pouring into Andrew Schuman's candy cane business this year, but business has been anything but sweet. "We have had to turn away business this year. I wouldn't say that it is 30% of the overall business, but we certain probably had to turn away 10% of the business," said Schuman, chief executive officer of Hammond's, based in Denver, Colorado, who added that they've been struggling to keep up with demand.
DENVER, CO
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#New Port#Cruise Line#Cruise Ship#Covid
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
kion546.com

48 test positive for Covid on world’s biggest cruise ship

Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hoiabc.com

COVID outbreak recorded on Florida-based cruise ship

MIAMI — A COVID-19 outbreak has been recorded on a South Florida-based cruise ship, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom caught the virus and the...
MIAMI, FL
CNN

CNN

785K+
Followers
122K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy