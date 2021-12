EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham has a new fire chief after six months of waiting. Brant Yochum, a battalion chief with the Vincennes (Indiana) Fire Department, was appointed the new head of the department at a city council meeting this week. Yochum replaces Bob Tutko, who retired July 2 after three years as the Effingham chief and 41 years overall as a firefighter. Assistant Chief Matt Kulesza served as the interim chief while the city searched for a replacement. Yochum will officially be sworn in Jan. 10.

