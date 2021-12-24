ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town, officials said.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, in a statement shared on social media, said the freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers at a rural crossing.

The blaze didn’t spread to other train cars, but vehicles inside two rail cars were destroyed, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and it wasn’t clear what types of automobiles were on the train. At least three fire departments assisted with fighting the blaze, the cause of which wasn’t known immediately.

