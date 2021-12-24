ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Play Christmas Day Vs. Celtics

By Ricky Doyle
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The door now is open for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in a Christmas Day clash at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ESPN reported Friday, citing...

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
Returning To Celtics A ‘Surreal’ Moment For Joe Johnson

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans haven’t had much to cheer for during an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. They finally got a moment Wednesday night though, thanks to a blast from the past. While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on rosters everywhere, one of the silver linings is all of the G League players and stars of yesteryear now making their way to the NBA. On Wednesday, it was Joe Johnson signing with the Celtics — the team that drafted him 10th overall back in 2001 — that broke the internet. So when fans shuttled into TD Garden to see...
NBA
NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Enes Freedom Enters COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Celtics’ list of players in the COVID-19 protocols now stands at eight. Although they’ve yet to have games rescheduled, and played as recently as Wednesday, the Celtics are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That list grew to eight Thursday, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Enes Freedom had been added.
NBA
Celtics Rumors: Two Bigs Sign 10-Day Deals Amid COVID-19 Woes

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some more reinforcements. With eight players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the last week, Boston already has signed a number of veterans to hardship deals, which now allow one player to join the team (and not count against the roster limit) for every player sidelined for a virus-related reason.
NBA
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Nba Finals Mvp
Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows Lead Late, Falls To Bucks On Christmas

The Boston Celtics looked like they were going to earn a massive win for much of the game Saturday, but the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks were too much late as they earned a 117-113 win at Fiserv Forum. The Celtics’ record fell to 16-17 with the win, while the Bucks...
NBA
Here's how to watch, stream Hawks vs. Knicks, Celtics vs. Bucks and the rest of the NBA's Christmas Day games

Update, Dec. 23: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver claims that the league does not intend to pause the season due to the rise in COVID-19. That said, many teams are struggling to field the minimum of eight players required to play each game. Nine games have been postponed thus far this season, and the NBA has notified teams that the start times for the five Christmas Day games might shift.
NBA
Giannis starts vs. Celtics after clearing protocols

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo started on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols. Antetokounmpo was expected to be available for Milwaukee's game following a "strong" workout Friday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 2021 Finals MVP first entered protocols Dec. 14. He's...
NBA
Giannis returns for Christmas Day win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) – Giannis Antetokounmpo, after missing ten days in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, returned on Christmas Day to spark a 117-113 Bucks win over the Celtics. Giannis has 36 points and 12 rebounds after a slow start in the first half. The Celtics were...
NBA
Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet on Christmas Day in the NBA from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics are in need of a win after losing five of their last eight games and would expect them to pick up their play on Christmas. As for the Bucks, they’ve been cruising along this season, winning 10 of their last 15 games and looking for their 22nd win of the year today.
NBA
