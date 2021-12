It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one as Lotus has concluded production of the Elise, Exige, and Evora to prepare the Hethel factory for the new Emira. The Norfolk-based sports car marque introduced the Elise Series 1 in 1996, followed by the hotter Exige in 2000, and the more civilized Evora in 2009. All three received many derivatives throughout the years, and now the British brand is bidding adieu to all three at once.

