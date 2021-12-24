ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Oakbrook Center mall reopens Friday as police search for gunman after 4 injured in shooting; 2 in custody

By Jewell Hillery, Mike Lowe, Erik Runge
WCIA
 1 day ago

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Oakbrook Center mall reopened Friday with increased police presence as officials continue to search for a suspect after four people were shot during a shootout Thursday .

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. The shootout happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

Three women, two in their 40s and one in their 20s, were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

    Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
    Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects, who is believed to be one of two shooters, was also shot. He was taken into custody after undergoing surgery.

Another man involved, who is not being considered a shooter, is also in custody.

Police are currently looking for a third suspect with shoulder length locs and was wearing a “blue puffy coat” with a white symbol on the back of the jacket. Police believe the man, who is in his 20s, was the second shooter. SWAT team members were going from store to store, looking for the him and to evacuate shoppers.

Surveillance footage of second shooter

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, mass evacuations began after police said they no longer believed the gunman was at the mall. Authorities did set up a reunification site for families at the Marriott nearby following the shooting.

Police said one of the suspect’s vehicles was recovered at the scene via a license plate reader.

WATCH: Witnesses share what they saw, heard during mall shooting :

WATCH: Security expert Matt Doherty, Workforce Risk Management managing director with, explains what the process was for officers, customers during mall shooting

