Parents knew Ethan Crumbley kept baby bird head in jar, ignored other warning signs before Oxford High School shooting: prosecutors

Amid mounting depression and other personal issues, Ethan Crumbley placed a baby bird’s head inside a jar and brought it into school — one of several warning signs prosecutors said his parents failed to recognize in the weeks leading up to the massacre at his Michigan high school last month.

Despite the recent death of the family dog, and Ethan’s best friend moving away, James and Jennifer Crumbley allegedly brushed aside his “troubling” texts and other red flags to instead focus on their own lives. Rather than seek out help for their son, the couple, also burdened with financial trouble, spent hours on end every week tending to the family horses. His mother also allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair with a man she continued to text, even as violence unfolded inside Oxford High School.

Oakland prosecutors made the claims on Thursday in court documents filed as a rebuke to the couple’s request that their bail be lowered to $100,000. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley are currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond. They were each charged with involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire inside the halls of his high school the afternoon of Nov. 30.

The 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed four students that day, just hours after his parents were called in to the school for a meeting with administrators about violent writings and doodles tucked between the math problems on Ethan’s homework. Prosecutors, for the first time on Thursday, released the disturbing drawings that allegedly prompted teachers to pull Ethan from class.

On an assignment about congruent triangles, Ethan scribbled a handgun, a bullet and a person seemingly lying in a pool of his own blood. Phrases including “My life is useless,” “The world is dead,” and “blood everywhere” were also written across the math worksheet.

Prosecutors said that when Ethan was confronted about the drawings, he scribbled out most of the doodles and words — replacing them with phrases like “I love my life so much!!!!” “OHS Rocks!” and “Harmless Act.”

Words written at the bottom of the page also read: “Were (sic) all friends here.”

Prosecutors said a teacher was able to snap a photo of the initial doodles before they were drawn over.

Even after being presented with the sketches, the Crumbleys refused to take Ethan home from school. Prosecutors said the decision is particularly egregious because they’d just purchased their teen son a firearm days earlier as an early Christmas present.

“Instead of paying attention to their son and getting him help, they bought him a gun,” Oakland County prosecutors wrote in the court filing, further accusing them of “willfully ignoring the needs and well-being of their son and the threat he posed to others.”

Earlier this week, the couple’s attorneys in a court filing said they believed the gun was properly locked away and that they had no reason to suspect Ethan was a threat to himself or anyone else.

Oakland Prosecutor Karen MacDonald previously acknowledged that it is unusual to charge parents in such instances, but her office noted on Thursday that the couple “were made aware, in graphic form, of the serious risk posed by their son prior to the shooting.”

“ This is not a case of hindsight, where parents later wish they could have done something,” the filing continued. “These parents could have done something.”

Prosecutors also emphasized there were additional signs in the weeks leading up to the school shooting at Oxford.

“They knew that their son was depressed, that he was fascinated with guns ... that he had been researching ammunition while at a school and that he was seen watching violent videos of shootings that morning,” according to court documents.

“Their son was torturing animals, even leaving a baby bird’s head in a jar on his bedroom floor, which he later took and placed in a school bathroom.”

Ethan is facing 24 counts in connection with the shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death. He has pleaded not guilty.

A hearing to reconsider his parents’ bail amounts has been set for Jan. 7.