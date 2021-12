NOTE: There are spoilers ahead for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is promising a Soulslike action RPG spinoff for Square Enix’s beloved franchise, developed by Nioh studio Team Ninja. That in and of itself is an exciting enough elevator pitch to catch most people’s eye, but the fact that the game is set in the same world as the original Final Fantasy and has a lot of threads in common with that classic makes it that much more fascinating. In a recent blog published on the PlayStation Blog, members of the game’s development team went into detail on exactly how much the two games have in common.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO