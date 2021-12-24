ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The protection of two mRNA vaccines has gone down,” Fauci recommends asking family relatives to show proof of vaccination for the holiday gatherings as he urges for boosters

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
As we are entering the most beautiful period of the year and more family gatherings are expected in the next couple of days, the recently discovered fast-spreading Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has become the major variant across the country accountable for the highest percentage of new Covid-19 cases in...

Leah Smalley-Brehm
1d ago

I will enjoy my family this Christmas UNVAXED..I will hug them all, give my nieces and nephews kisses and enjoy my family. I had covid was sick for 2 days and now have the best immunity!!! NOTHING will ever stop me from getting together with my family!

Jerry Lane
1d ago

stop wagging your fithy blood covered fingers and spewing lies from your mouth sir . we are tired of your lies , manipulations and scare tactics period

E-Man
1d ago

Why hasn’t the world found out where Covid started. Think about it people. Look around. This is being done on purpose and our terroristic Democratic Party is involved. Fauci funded gain of function. Right. Who funded Fauci to do gain of function? Obama and Biden. And now they are pushing this so-called vaccine shot and boosters that are not working. Wake up people.

